Monday, July 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Woman, minor son killed in wall collapse in UP's Sitapur

Woman, minor son killed in wall collapse in UP's Sitapur

A woman and her two-year-old son were killed on Monday when a major portion of their house collapsed on them.

PTI PTI
Sitapur Published on: July 19, 2021 13:04 IST
dead due to wall collapse
Image Source : PTI

The roof and walls of Arvind Kumar's house collapsed following heavy rainfall since Sunday, police said.

A woman and her two-year-old son were killed on Monday when a major portion of their house collapsed on them due to heavy rains in this district, police said. The incident occurred in the morning hours in Angetha village under Taalgaon police station limits, they said.

The roof and walls of Arvind Kumar's house collapsed following heavy rainfall since Sunday, police said. Kumar's wife Renu Devi (28) and their son were in the house when the wall collapsed on them, they said, adding the bodies were sent for autopsy.

Also Read: Gurugram: 3-storey building collapses, several feared trapped

Also Read: Mumbai: After wall collapse, 2 women stood on wooden ladder for two hours over fear of electrocution

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X