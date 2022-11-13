Sunday, November 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Tamil Nadu: Man along with his 5 dogs electrocuted in Madurai

Tamil Nadu: Man along with his 5 dogs electrocuted in Madurai

The victim Manickam and his five dogs came in contact with the live electric fence and were electrocuted instantly. His friends managed to escape.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2022 18:22 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Highlights

  • Victim Manickam and his five dogs came in contact with the live electric fence
  • Police have taken into custody owner of agricultural farm where fencing was erected illegally
  • Manickam had gone for hunting along with friends

A 35-year-old hunter and his five dogs were electrocuted on Sunday when they came in contact with a live electric fence erected around a farm near Aranganallur in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

The deceased Manickam, 35, along with L. Karuppusamy, 29, and R. Manoj, 27, had gone for hunting hares late Saturday night.

Manickam and his five dogs came in contact with the live electric fence and were electrocuted instantly. His friends managed to escape.

Police have taken into custody, Ashok Kumar (43), owner of the agricultural farm where the fencing was erected illegally.

According to sources, Manickam and his friends often hunted hares and he had accidentally come in contact with the illegal electric fence.

ALSO READNoida: Woman breaks up with man after knowing his marital status, lover pushes her to death

ALSO READ | Gurugram: Man robbed, stabbed by auto driver, his accomplice on highway

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News