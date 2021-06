Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. TN lockdown extended till June 21.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday has extended the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown till June 21 with more relaxations.

The government-run Tasmac shops are allowed to operate between 10 am to 5pm in 27 districts of the State.

The lockdown in Tamil Nadu first began for two weeks on May 10 and was extended for another week on May 24.

