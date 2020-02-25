Image Source : PTI Suspicious bag found on Jammu and Kashmir highway, traffic suspended for three hours

A suspicious bag was found on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday, following which traffic was suspended for three hours in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The bag, which contained a few liquor bottles, was spotted by people in an area in the district's Chareel belt and they informed the army and police about it, they said.

Security forces were cordoned off the area and traffic was suspended, the officials said, adding that traffic was restored on the highway after three hours.

ALSO READ | 9 dead, 5 injured as passenger vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

ALSO READ | Domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir coming 'very soon': Jitendra Singh