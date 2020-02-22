Image Source : FILE IANS 9 dead, 5 injured as passenger vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

At least nine people were killed and five others injured on Saturday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The accident took place in remote Mallar village at around 5.30 pm, they said.

The vehicle rolled down into the 300 feet deep gorge, killing seven people on the spot and injuring four others. The injured were sent to the hospital, they added.

The condition of the injured was stated to be critical, the officials said. The rescue operation was going on when the last reports came in.

