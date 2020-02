Image Source : FILE 2 dead, 30 injured after bus-truck collision in Jharkhand's Khunti

At least two people were dead and around 30 injured after a bus and a truck collided with each other in Khunti, Jharkhand, on Friday. Those injured persons have been shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

More details awaited...

