Friday, February 21, 2020
     
20 passengers injured as Punjab Roadways bus collides with truck in Ambala

As many as 20 passengers were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus collided with a stationary truck on national highway near Ambala city on Friday morning, police said here

Ambala Updated on: February 21, 2020 16:34 IST
20 passengers injured as Pb roadways bus collides with truck in Ambala (representative photo)

As many as 20 passengers were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus collided with a stationary truck on national highway near Ambala city on Friday morning, police said here. The bus was on its way to Chandigarh from Delhi, they added. Bus driver identified as Gursewak was referred to  PGIMER in Chandigarh while other injured were admitted to the local civil hospital, police said.

A case was registered against the truck driver, police said.

