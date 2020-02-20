Image Source : PTI PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Tamil Nadu road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of at least 20 people in a road accident in Tamil Nadu and hoped the injured recover soon. "Extremely anguished by the bus accident ... In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I hope those who are injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet quoting Modi.

At least 20 people were killed and several injured seriously when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with a container lorry near Tamil Nadu''s Avinashi town in Tirupur district in the early hours on Thursday.

