File

Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad, scheduled during US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit, will be similar to the Howdy Modi event that took place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston. Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25. President Donald Trump will be accompanied by a high-level delegation during his visit.

Giving out details of Trump's visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said: "Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad will be similar to Houston's Howdy Modi." On February 25, President Trump and PM Modi will hold extensive talks on a range of issues including defence and trade, he said.

Furthermore, the prime minister will host a lunch for Trump while President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet.