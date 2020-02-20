19 dead in Tamil Nadu as Bengaluru-Ernakulam bus meets with accident

At least 19 people have been killed and several others injured after a Kerala state road transport corporation bus met with an accident near Avinashi town of Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu. The accident occured after a speeding truck experienced a tyre burst after which it lost control and hit the bus.

The bus was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru, while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbator-Salem Highway when the mishap occurred at 4.30 am, police said.

Of the 48 passengers in the bus, 19 (14 men and 5 women) died on the spot and remaining sustained injuries.

Speaking on the incident, Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran said, "Senior officials from Kerala State Road Transport Corporation have rushed to the site. 20 feared dead and several injured. Meanwhile, KSRTC Managing Director will conduct an inquiry and submit a report."

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed District Collector of Palakkad to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the accident. Procedures to identify the deceased are in progress, the CMO office informed.

Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Kerala on bus-truck collision in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur dist: CM Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed Dist Collector of Palakkad to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the accident. Procedures to identify the deceased are in progress.(file pic) pic.twitter.com/e8RHfuAy1D — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

"All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur," Kerala CMO office added.

(With inputs from PTI)

