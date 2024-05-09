Gujarat GSEB Class 12 Result 2024 announced: How to download HSC Stream-wise marksheet?

Follow us on Image Source : GSEB Gujarat GSEB Class 12 Result 2024 announced

Gujarat GSEB Class 12 Result 2024: The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the results of all three streams including Science, and General Stream. The announcement of the class 12 results was made at 9 am on May 9. The Gujarat Board has announced the results of the GSEB HSC Science, General, and Vocational stream Exams. Students who appeared in the class 12 board exam can download their results from the official website of GSEB, gseb.org.

To pass the Gujarat GSEB Class 12 exam, the students are required to score at least 33 per cent in all subjects and then overall also. This year, the exams were conducted between March 11 and 26 wherein around 4.7 lakh students appeared for the class 12 board exams. Students can download Gujarat GSEB Class 12 Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Gujarat GSEB Class 12 Result 2024?

Visit the official website of GSEB, gseb.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Gujarat GSEB Class 12 Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide all details such as roll number, date of birth and other details

Gujarat GSEB Class 12 Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Gujarat GSEB Class 12 Result 2024 for future reference

In the GSEB HSC Science exams, out of the 111,132 students who appeared, 91,625 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage for group A is 90.11%, for group B it is 78.34%, and for groups A and B combined, the overall pass percentage is 68.42%. In the GSEB HSC General stream, 3,78,268 students appeared and 3,47,738 students cleared the exam.

This year, boys have outperformed girls in the Science stream by a small margin. Girls scored an overall pass percentage of 82.35%, while boys led the year with an overall pass percentage of 83.53%.

The overall pass percentage for the Gujarat Class 12 General stream is 91.93%, which is a significant increase from last year's 73.27%. The Class 12 Science stream's overall pass percentage has been recorded at 82.45%, which is a considerable jump from last year's 65.58% pass percentage.

Direct link to download Gujarat GSEB HSC Class 12 Scorecards