Supreme Court takes note of India TV report exposing mismanagement at LNJP Hospital

Supreme Court takes note of India TV report exposing reality at LNJP Hospital

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of India TV's exclusive report on mismanagement of patients suffering from COVID-19 in Delhi's LNJP hospital. Citing India TV's report, the SC said that the condition of patients in certain hospitals in the national capital is"pathetic and horrific" and hospitals need to be answerable for the same.

"The images and visuals showed by India TV in Aaj Ki Baat on June 10 are "horrific," the SC said. There are instances when the relatives of the deceased are not able to attend their funeral. This is a very sad condition. We issue a notice to NCT Delhi & states of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. We issue a separate notice to LNJP hospital."

The Supreme Court has also asked the Delhi government for an explanation on the subdued testing in the national capital despite spiking covid cases.

