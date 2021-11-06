Govt declares Srinagar airport as ‘major airport’

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Srinagar airport declared as ‘major airport’

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has declared the Srinagar International airport as a 'major airport'. “In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (i) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008 (No.27 of 2008), the Central Government hereby declares the airport at Srinagar as Major Airport," according to the gazettes notification issued by the ministry.

This comes just weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Srinagar-Sharjah international flight.

