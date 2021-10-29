Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suspension of international flights extended till November 30

The ongoing suspension on international flights to and from India has been extended till November 30, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. However, this extension doesn't apply to international all-cargo operations and flights, especially approved by the DGCA.

International Scheduled flights can be allowed in case of an exception, such as on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, as per the advisory.

Overall, the guidelines apply to all domestic and Foreign scheduled airlines operating to and from India. The notification was issued from the office of the Director of Civil Aviation.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," stated the circular.

Earlier, the scheduled international flights were suspended until October 31.

