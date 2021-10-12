Domestic flights can operate at full capacity from October 18, says Civil Aviation Ministry

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday allowed all scheduled domestic flights to operate with full capacity from October 18. In order to follow Covid protocols, the number of passengers was capped by the aviation ministry.

Meanwhile, in the past few days, India's domestic air passenger traffic grew marginally 2-3 per cent at around 69 lakh in September as compared to around 67 lakh in August, credit ratings agency Icra said in a release on Wednesday.

The local carrier operated higher capacity at 54 per cent in September 2021 over the same month last year.

Compared y-o-y, air passenger traffic growth stood at around 74 per cent in the month under review over September 2020, it said.

Airlines witnessed around 61,100 departures in September as compared to 39,628 departures in the same month of 2020, it said, adding that on a sequential basis, the number of departures in the month gone by were higher by around 6 per cent, as Covid-19 infections demonstrated a downward trajectory.

"For September 2021, average daily departures were at around 2,100, significantly higher than the average daily departures of around 1,321 in September 2020, and higher than around 1,900 in August 2021, though they remained lower than around 2,200 in January 2021," said Suprio Banerjee, Vice President and Sector Head, Icra.

The average number of passengers per flight during September was 113, against an average of 117 passengers per flight in August.

Though the recovery continued in September, demand continues to be subdued from the corporate traveller segment as reflected by passenger traffic being lower by around 38 per cent in September compared to pre-Covid levels, he said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry reduced the permissible capacity deployment to 50 per cent of pre-Covid levels, with effect from June 1, due to the resurgence of the second wave of the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

