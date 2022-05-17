Shivling at Gyanvapi Masjid proof of temple's existence: VHP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI View of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi.

Highlights A Shivling was found during a court-mandated survey at the pond of Gyanvapi Masjid

The court directed that the area where the Shivling was found should be sealed

The Gyanvapi Masjid is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple

The Vishva Hindu Parisad (VHP) has said that the finding of a Shivling at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi is proof of the existence of a temple. Expressing hope that the findings during the three-day survey will lead to an 'obvious outcome', the outfit said that the faces of those who were trying to 'hide the truth' have been 'painted black'.

VHP's international working president Alok Kumar said that a 'Shivling' inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises was 'self-evident' that a temple was there and hoped that everyone in the country will accept and honour this proof. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.

"It's very good news. The Shivling has been found in the presence of both parties and their lawyers. The finding of Shivling is self-evident. It has been proved that the place, where the Shivling has been found, is a temple today and was a temple in 1947 also," he said.

"I hope that everyone in the country will accept and honour this proof, and the country will move in the direction of its obvious outcome," he added.

The VHP's reaction came after the counsels representing the Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri worship case on Monday claimed a Shivling was found during a court-mandated videography survey conducted on the premises of the mosque premises in Varanasi. Following this, a local court, hearing the matter, directed the district administration to seal a spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

READ MORE: Gyanvapi mosque videography: Shivling, swastik symbols - list of things found during 3-day survey

Latest India News