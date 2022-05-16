Gyanvapi mosque videography: Shivling, swastik symbols - list of things found during 3-day survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Women petitioners of the Gyanvapi Mosque survey case during the third and last day of a video survey at the mosque, in Varanasi.

Gyanvapi Masjid Video Survey: A court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex concluded on Monday. The survey team will submit its report to the court on Tuesday. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

The survey was conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court's order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities. "After working for over two hours, the court commission concluded its work on Monday at around 10.15 am. All parties were satisfied with the work," Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

Sources said that the survey team clicked more than 1,500 photos of the mosque and recorded videos in 8 memory cards of 32 GB each. Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya claimed that the survey team found conclusive evidence during the three-day exercise. "Baba mil gaye," Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, told reporters. "Shivling....Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahe the... The moment things became clear the chants of 'Har Har Mahavdev' resonated in mosque premises," Arya claimed. An advocate from the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, claimed that the Shivling is Nandi faced. "The Shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter," he added. On Saturday and Sunday, the survey of the areas of the mosque which, according to lawyers Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Jain, used to be a part of the temple was done. On Monday, the pond inside the mosque which Muslims use for Waju (an exercise that involves washing the hands, mouth, nostrils, arms, head and feet with water before Namaz) was drained for the survey. It is being claimed that Shivling was found in the pond. On the western wall of the Gyanvapi complex, the remains of the Hindu temple demolition were found. For this, the fourth lock was opened on Monday, while the first three rooms were opened during the survey on Saturday. Sources said that symbols of Swastik were also found at the Gyanvapi Mosque. After the conclusion of the survey, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, "to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar people from going to the place.".

