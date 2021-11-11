Thursday, November 11, 2021
     
Satya Narayan Pradhan appointed as NCB chief till August 2024

Pradhan was given additional charge of NCB DG after Rakesh Asthana was appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner. 

New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2021 13:12 IST
Image Source : ANI.

Satya Narayan Pradhan appointed as NCB chief till Aug 2024.

 

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Satya Narayan Pradhan has been appointed as Director-General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a deputation basis till the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2024, or until further orders.

Pradhan, a Jharkhand cadre 1988-batch IPS officer, was currently holding additional charge of NCB chief despite holding the responsibility of Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

He was given additional charge of NCB Director-General after Rakesh Asthana was appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner. As 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer Atul Karwal was on Tuesday appointed as NDRF Director-General, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in a late Wednesday order appointed Pradhan as Director-General of NCB on a full-time basis.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) later directed the concerned wing for the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointment of Satya Narayan Pradhan to the post of Director-General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on deputation basis, "with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post and till the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

The MHA also requested to relieve Pradhan from his charges of NDRF Director General immediately to enable him to take up the new assignment.

(With ANI inputs)

