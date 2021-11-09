Maharashtra: NCB witness Kiran Gosavi remanded in judicial custody in cheating case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gosavi's photos and videos with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral on social media after the NCB raided the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

A court in Maharashtra on Tuesday remanded Kiran Gosavi, an NCB witness arrested in a 2018 cheating case, to judicial custody.

Public Prosecutor Varsha Aslekar said Gosavi was sent to judicial custody in the cheating case registered against him at the Faraskhana police station in Pune city.

In 2018, Gosavi had allegedly duped one Chinmay Deshmukh to the tune of Rs 3.09 lakh by promising him a job in the hotel industry in Malaysia.

Two more cases of cheating were lodged against Gosavi at Cantonment and Wanwadi police stations in the city.

Meanwhile, officials of the Cantonment police station have moved an application before the court seeking Gosavi's custody, which was allowed by the court, said Ashok Kadam, senior police inspector.

Kadam said they would start the procedure to take Gosavi's custody from jail by Wednesday.

The case registered in the Cantonment police station pertains to Gosavi allegedly cheating three people to the tune of Rs 4 lakh under the pretext of providing them jobs in Malaysia in 2020.

He was booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Kadam.

Gosavi's photos and videos with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral on social media after the NCB raided the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Aryan Khan, currently on bail, is one of the accused in the drugs case.

