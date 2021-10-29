Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Why NCB didn't take action' against person who organised Mumbai cruise party? asks Nawab Malik

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Friday asked that why the action was not initiated against Kashiff Khan, senior executive of Fashion TV, who had allegedly organised the rave party in Mumbai Cruise ship on October 2.

The Maharashtra Cabinet Minister alleged Khan was let off by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede because he is probably a friend of Wankhede.

Addressing a press conference, Malik said, "Almost a month ago, a person (Kiran Gosavi) who was involved in arresting an innocent youth is now behind the bars. Another person (Sameer Wankhede) who was leading the raid is now knocking doors of the court, requesting to transfer the case investigated by the Mumbai Police to CBI or NIA."

He added, "Now the situation has completely changed in a month time."

The Mumbai Police have given assurance that Wankhede would be provided 3 days notice before his arrest, said Malik. The Minister also claimed that he never personally attacked Wankhede's mother and he has high regard for his mother and wife.

After the Bombay High Court announced bail for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, Malik had put out a tweet, saying "Picture Abhi Baki Hai Mere Dost".

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case.

