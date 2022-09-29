'Final decision on with Rajasthan CM post to be taken by Sonia': Sachin Pilot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pilot spent around an hour at Gandhi's residence and also conveyed his feedback to her.

Congress MLA and former deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot met party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday to discuss the political scenario in the state. He also revealed that Gandhi's decision on who will be at the helm of affairs in the state will be final.

"Whatever decision has to be made in the context of Rajasthan, will be taken by her...I am confident that in the next 12-13 months we will once again make a Congress Government through our hard work," he added.

Pilot spent around an hour at Gandhi's residence and also conveyed his feedback to her. "I met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and we discussed the events in Rajasthan in detail," Pilot said after meeting the Congress chief.

Pilot met the Congress supremo just hours after his rival and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Gandhi and announced his decision to opt out of the party president race.

"I have conveyed my sentiments, given my feedback to Sonia Gandhi. Our priority is to win 2023 assembly polls in Rajasthan for which we will have to work together," Pilot said after the meeting.

Meanwhile, after announcing his decision to contest in the upcoming Congress presidential polls, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the Nehru-Gandhi family will remain their leader whosoever becomes the president of the party.

"The Nehru-Gandhi family will remain our leader. Whoever becomes the party president will work under their leadership...Our priority is to see how the situation in the country improves, won't let the country divide or the constitution weaken," said Singh.

He further said that "Every PCC delegate has the right to contest presidential elections. I have not discussed my nomination with the Nehru-Gandhi family. I met many senior leaders including AK Antony, Kharge Ji."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has announced that he will submit his nomination for the post at 12.15 pm tomorrow. The filing of nominations for the top Congress post will take place till September 30 and the election will take place on October 17.

(With inputs from ANI)

