Rajasthan Congress crisis: Gehlot, Pilot huddle at Sonia's residence; Rahul on Zoom call | Top points

Rajasthan Congress crisis: The embattled Congress high command made further attempts on Thursday to find a solution to the Rajasthan crisis. CM Ashok Gehlot met the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence earlier in the day and apologized. He also told reporters that he will not contest the Congress presidential polls citing 'moral responsibility'.

The two leaders who are the focal points of the looming crisis that brought Congress to its knees - Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot - have reached Sonia Gandhi's residence 10, Janpath late Thursday evening. A crucial meeting is reportedly underway.

Sonia reportedly leaves her residence

As Sachin Pilot reached Sonia Gandhi's residence, CM Gehlot reportedly reached there too, from the back gate.

Amid this, India TV reporters spotted Sonia Gandhi leaving her residence.

