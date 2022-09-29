Digvijaya Singh to contest for Congress president post, to file nomination papers tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Congress president poll: Congress president poll: Putting a rest to all speculations of him contesting the Congress president election, senior leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday collected his nomination papers. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is the latest entrant in the fray for the party chief's election, even as the fate of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contesting the party chief's election is uncertain.

"I have taken the nomination papers and most probably I will file my nominations tomorrow," Singh told reporters at the AICC headquarters. Asked if he was acting at the behest of the party leadership, he said, "I am responsible for myself. "Wait till the date of withdrawal, Singh told reporters when asked if he will remain in the fray. Asked if he was merely posturing, the Congress leader said, "Why don't you take me seriously?"

Singh arrived in Delhi late on Wednesday night leaving the Bharat Jodo Yatra midway.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh met with Rahul Gandhi in Kerala at the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra and had arrived in the national capital late last evening. Till now, only Shashi Tharoor has declared his candidature for the post. The filing of nominations for the top Congress post will take place till September 30 and the election will take place on October 17.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. The chief minister arrived around 10.30 pm on a special aircraft. Talking to reporters, Gehlot had said internal issues that have cropped up within the party ahead of the Congress president's election will be resolved soon.

