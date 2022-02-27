Russia-Ukraine War: Govt sets up dedicated Twitter handle @opganga to assist evacuation of Indians

Sunday, February 27, 2022
     
A dedicated Twitter handle has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed on Sunday.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2022 21:28 IST
Image Source : @MEAINDIA

A dedicated Twitter handle has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed on Sunday.

"A dedicated Twitter handle has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine @opganga Helpline. Please direct all related queries to @opganga," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

India has launched #OperationGanga to bring back stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine war has entered its 4th day with troops resorting to street fighting.

