Russia-Ukraine War: Govt sets up dedicated Twitter handle @opganga to assist evacuation of Indians

Follow us on Image Source : @MEAINDIA MEA launches dedicated Twitter handle to assist 'Operation Ganga'

A dedicated Twitter handle has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed on Sunday.

"A dedicated Twitter handle has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine @opganga Helpline. Please direct all related queries to @opganga," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

India has launched #OperationGanga to bring back stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine war has entered its 4th day with troops resorting to street fighting.

