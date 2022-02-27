Ukranian women including MPs, Miss Universe pick up arms amid Russian invasion

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWITTER Miss Universe Anastasiia Lenna (L), Ukranian MP Kira Rudik (R)

Russia troops have reached inside Ukraine, including its capital Kyiv and important city Kharkiv. Amid tensions rife in the country, several Ukranian women have decided to take up arms to fight the Russian military. These women include Member of Parliament (MP) Kira Rudik, and Ukranian Miss Universe Anastasiia Lenna.

"I learn to use Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms. It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our women will protect our soil the same way as our men. Go Ukraine!", tweeted Rudik, along with a picture of her holding arms.

Former Miss Universe Anastasiia Lenna also shared her picture on Instagram with arms wrapped around her. She showed support for Ukraine with hashtags like #standwithukraine and #handsoffukraine.

On Friday, another Ukrainian woman had confronted the Russian Military, showed a viral video. Hailed as “fearless”, many on Twitter and other social media platforms have posted a video of the woman standing up to heavily-armed Russian soldiers demanding to know what they are doing in her country.

At least 150,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion, the U.N. refugee agency said Saturday. Some walked many miles through the night while others fled by train, car or bus, forming lines miles long at border crossings. They were greeted by waiting relatives and friends or headed on their own to reception centers organized by neighboring governments.

The agency expects up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates further, reported news agency AP.

