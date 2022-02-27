Sunday, February 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia-Ukraine war: Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert

Putin ordered the Russian defense minister and the chief of the military's General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Moscow Updated on: February 27, 2022 19:37 IST
world war 3 updates, world war 3 today latest updates, russia Ukraine world war 3, world war 3 reaso
Image Source : AP

A man hugs his twin boys after they fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania. 

Highlights

  • Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert
  • Decision was taken amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War Latest News: President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin asserted on Sunday that leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” along with the West imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against Russia, including the president himself.

Putin ordered the Russian defense minister and the chief of the military's General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.” 

Also Read | 'Not afraid, we have to defend our homeland': Ukrainians return from abroad to fight Russia

Also Read | PM Modi to hold high-level meeting on Russia-Ukraine war

 

Latest World News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News