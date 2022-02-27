Russia-Ukraine war: Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert

Follow us on Image Source : AP A man hugs his twin boys after they fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania.

Highlights Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert

Decision was taken amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War Latest News: President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin asserted on Sunday that leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” along with the West imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against Russia, including the president himself.

Putin ordered the Russian defense minister and the chief of the military's General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”

