Russia-Ukraine war: Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert

Highlights
- Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert
- Decision was taken amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War Latest News: President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin asserted on Sunday that leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” along with the West imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against Russia, including the president himself.
Putin ordered the Russian defense minister and the chief of the military's General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”
