PM Modi to hold high-level meeting on Russia-Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the Russia-Ukraine issue. Immediately on his return from UP, where he was campaigning for ongoing elections, PM Modi will hold a crucial meeting on the Ukraine issue. More to follow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the Russia-Ukraine issue. Immediately on his return from UP, where he was campaigning for ongoing elections, PM Modi will hold a crucial meeting on the Ukraine issue. More to follow.
Top News
Latest News