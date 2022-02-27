PM Modi to hold high-level meeting on Russia-Ukraine war

Sunday, February 27, 2022
     
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the Russia-Ukraine issue as crsis continue to worsen amid challenge to bring back stranded Indians.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 27, 2022 19:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Image Source : PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the Russia-Ukraine issue. Immediately on his return from UP, where he was campaigning for ongoing elections, PM Modi will hold a crucial meeting on the Ukraine issue. More to follow.

 

