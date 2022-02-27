Govt releases list of flights under Operation Ganga for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi, early Sunday, Feb 27, 2022.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday addressed the press over the prevaling situation in Ukraine amid Russian invasion, and the status of evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla released the list of flights under 'Operation Ganga' being run from India for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine via neighboring countries.

He also said that the border crossings to Hungary and Romania are functioning but the exit point to Poland is clogged due to lakhs of foreign nationals trying to escape from there. Those who are near the borders of Hungary and Romania are guided towards their border points in phases.

"So far under Operation Ganga, thousands of our citizens have been flown out of Romania and Hungary, and another thousand have been evacuated from Ukraine through land routes. Flights have been organised for them", said Shringla.

"Our Embassy in Kyiv and our Ministry had issued a number of advisories prior to the situation developing. 4000 of our nationals had left before the conflict, pursuant to these advisories. We estimated that about 15,000 citizens were left in Ukraine", he further said.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the fourth flight has left Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi to bring back 198 stranded Indians from Ukraine safely under operation Ganga.

"Operation Ganga continues. The fourth flight has left to bring our 198 Indians from Bucharest to Delhi safely," Jaishankar said in a Tweet.

Earlier in a Tweet, the Foreign Minister said that the third flight to Delhi with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Hungary's Budapest under Operation Ganga.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government will do whatever possible to bring back all the citizens stranded in Ukraine.

