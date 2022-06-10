Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: High-stake polls begin in 4 states amid cross-voting fear

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates

The polling to elect the members of the Upper House of the Parliament on 16 Rajya Sabha seats spread across four states began at 9 am and will continue until 4 pm today amid speculations of horse-trading and fears of cross-voting. Notably, all 41 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Telangana were elected unopposed after the biennial elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently. However, polling for the 16 seats spread across states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka are being held due to the number of candidates exceeding the seats. The fates of some of the most prominent leaders, including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and others will be decided post 5 pm today when the counting of the votes will take place. The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to vote in favour of the Congress candidate in fray for the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra being held today. The announcement was made by AIMIM Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel hours before the polling slated from 9 am. Seven candidates are in fray for the six seats from Maharashtra.

