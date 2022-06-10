Friday, June 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • EU announces additional 205 million euros aid for Ukraine
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: High-stake polls begin in 4 states amid cross-voting fear
Live now

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: High-stake polls begin in 4 states amid cross-voting fear

The fates of some of the most prominent leaders will be decided post 5 pm today when the counting of the votes will take place.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2022 9:21 IST
Rajya Sabha elections, Rajya Sabha elections results, Rajya Sabha elections 2022 LIVE updates, Harya
Image Source : PTI

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates

The polling to elect the members of the Upper House of the Parliament on 16 Rajya Sabha seats spread across four states began at 9 am and will continue until 4 pm today amid speculations of horse-trading and fears of cross-voting. Notably, all 41 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Telangana were elected unopposed after the biennial elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently. However, polling for the 16 seats spread across states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka are being held due to the number of candidates exceeding the seats. The fates of some of the most prominent leaders, including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and others will be decided post 5 pm today when the counting of the votes will take place. The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to vote in favour of the Congress candidate in fray for the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra being held today. The announcement was made by AIMIM Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel hours before the polling slated from 9 am. Seven candidates are in fray for the six seats from Maharashtra. 

 

 

Also Read | Rajya Sabha polls: Setback for MVA govt as Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea denied ​

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Haryana BJP-JJP MLAs moved to resort in Chandigarh

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 10, 2022 9:15 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Maharashtra: AIMIM MLAs to vote for Cong candidate in Rajya Sabha polls

    The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to vote in favour of the Congress candidate in fray for the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra being held today. 

  • Jun 10, 2022 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    How are members of Rajya Sabha elected?

    Members of Rajya Sabha are elected by the elected members of the Assemblies of States and Union territories in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

     

  • Jun 10, 2022 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Parties fear horse-trading, cross-voting

    The MVA has shifted all its MLAs to a hotel in Mumbai fearing horse-trading. The alliance, however, is expressing confidence in bagging all the six seats from the state. While the BJP-JJP alliance has lodged their MLAs to a resort in Chandigarh, the Congress leaders were moved to a resort in the city.

     

  • Jun 10, 2022 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    41 candidates elected unopposed

    All 41 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Telangana were elected unopposed last Friday after the biennial elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently.

  • Jun 10, 2022 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Parties on guard ahead of high-stake polls in 4 states

    The polling to elect the members of the Upper House of the Parliament on 16 Rajya Sabha seats spread across four states will take place today amid speculations of horse-trading and fears of cross-voting.

     

  • Jun 10, 2022 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    AIMIM backs MVA Rajya Sabha candidates in Maharashtra

Top News

Latest News