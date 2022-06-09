Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Haryana BJP-JJP MLAs moved to resort in Chandigarh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Haryana MLAs moved to resort

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: In line with Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the Haryana BJP has shifted its MLAs to a resort near Chandigarh, while the state Congress is likely to fly back its legislators who have been lodged in Chhattisgarh on the day of voting.

"All BJP MLAs from Haryana have been asked to reach Chandigarh by Wednesday evening so that a training session on the voting process of Rajya Sabha polls can be held for them," BJP's Haryana unit president OP Dhankar told reporters.

The polls are slated to be held on June 10.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Minister JP Dalal said that they have called all the MLAs to make the new MLAs understand the polling procedure.

"We've come here (Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh) to understand the process of voting for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. All technical details regarding the poll will be discussed as many MLAs are first-time MLAs. They have never taken part in the Rajya Sabha elections. So it will be decided who will vote for the BJP and for the Independent," he said.

When asked about the Congress party which has shifted its MLAs to Chhattisgarh, the minister said that the worry of the party shows that they have factions within themselves.

"Our win is certain as we have 40 votes for our party. Our alliance partner has 10 votes. I don't understand that Congress had 31 MLAs, yet they are worried. This shows that Congress is a party that is divided into sections. We are not scared. We are roaming freely. We are here only to discuss who has to cast vote for which candidate," Dalal said.

He informed us that the MLAs will stay at the resort till Thursday.

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Candidates from Haryana

Three candidates are in the fray for two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana.

The BJP has fielded Krishan Panwar and extended support to independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma who also has the backing of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), an ally of the BJP.

Ajay Maken is the Congress nominee for the Rajya Sabha elections from Haryana.

Both BJP and Congress have claimed that they have the numbers to ensure the victory of their candidates.

(With inputs from agencies)

