Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). MVA candidates will go to 'Rajya Sabha' no matter how hard anyone tries: CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Highlights Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday convened a meeting of MLAs in the state

CM Thackeray exuded confidence in all 4 candidates of MVA of winning upcoming RS polls

Resorting to resort politics, Shiv Sena has already shifted its MLAs to Trident Hotel in Malad

Rajya Sabha polls 2022 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday (June 7) convened a meeting of the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the state and exuded confidence in all the four candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of winning the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls slated to be held on Friday (June 10).

Resorting to resort politics, Shiv Sena has already shifted its MLAs to Trident Hotel in Malad on Tuesday ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

In the hotel, the three alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a meeting and discussed the strategy for the upcoming RS polls.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge among others were present at Trident Hotel.

"No matter how hard anyone tries, MVA's all 4 candidates will go to Delhi as Rajya Sabha MPs. Maharashtra has a tradition of decency, and the same should be maintained by Opposition too," Thackeray said after the meeting.

Congress confident of winning RS polls:

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan expressed confidence in the party candidates registering a win in the June 10 elections.

"Congress candidate will certainly be elected. We have no threat, have formed our strategy," Chavan said.

Notably, the Congress party has fielded Imran Pratapgarhi for the polls while Praful Patel has been fielded from the NCP. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar have been given a run in the polls.

Sensing the risk of horse-trading and cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha polls, Congress is also resorting to the strategy to herd its Haryana MLAs in a resort in Chhattisgarh.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha elections: MVA leaders should contact us if they want support, says Owaisi

ALSO READ: Four days ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra, Sena's MLAs sent to hotel near Mumbai

Latest India News