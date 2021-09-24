Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rajasthan next? Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka meet Sachin Pilot, days after Punjab leadership change

Congress leader Sachin Pilot held a meeting with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, and general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi on Friday. This is the second such meeting in less than 10 days.

The meeting has yet again fueled the speculation of reshuffle in the Rajasthan Congress unit. Taking a cue from the Punjab operation in which Rahul Gandhi pushed for change and Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as Chief Minister after the exit of Amarinder Singh, there are rumours that Rajasthan may be next.

This has raised hopes in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where two chief minister aspirants -- TS Singh Deo and Sachin Pilot -- are waiting for their turn.

Now, the next elections are scheduled in 2023 and the party is contemplating a new CM face so that the 2019 Lok Sabha results are not repeated in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

In fact, veteran strategist Prashant Kishor has chalked out a comprehensive strategy and submitted it to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Eventually, in the next few days, there will be major changes in the desert state which has been lying low in terms of political action.

In fact, Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken last Thursday announced at a press conference in Delhi that the roadmap is ready for a cabinet expansion and organisational rejig in the state.

(With IANS inputs)

