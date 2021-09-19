Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Charanjit Singh Channi to succeed Captain Amarinder Singh as new Punjab Chief Minister

Putting an end to all the speculations, Congress on Sunday announced Charanjit Singh Channi as new Punjab Chief Minister. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat took to Twitter to announce the name of the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.

"Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," Harish Rawat tweeted.

Meanwhile, after the announcement of the new Punjab Chief Minister, Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was believed to be the successor of Capt. Amarinder Singh, said he is 'not at all disappointed.'

"It's high command's decision..., I welcome it. Channi is like my younger brother...I am not at all disappointed," Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told reporters.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat will visit Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh to meet Governor at 6:30 pm, as per the PRO, Punjab Raj Bhawan (Governor's House, Punjab).

Channi will succeed Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The development comes a day after Congress veteran Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with less than five months to go for the Assembly polls.

These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Humiliated' Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab CM

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as chief minister of Punjab and said he felt "humiliated" over the way the party handled the protracted crisis.

The 79-year-old Amarinder Singh, one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, put in his papers after speaking to party president Sonia Gandhi and shortly before a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party(CLP) in Chandigarh in the evening.

He later launched a no-holds-barred attack against Navjot Singh Sidhu, describing his bete noire, a cricketer-turned-politician, as a "total disaster".

Besides Navjot Singh Sidhu, among the names doing the rounds as Amarinder Singh's replacement included former PCC chiefs Sunil Jakhar and Pratap Bajwa and state ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Tript Rajinder Bajwa.

Punjab always had a Sikh chief minister after the reorganisation of the state in 1966.

Congress sources said the party -- also battling dissensions in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where its governments are in power -- is trying to balance equations in the poll-bound state and is likely to appoint a Hindu face like Jakhar to the top post.

