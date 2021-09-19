Charanjit Singh Channi set to become next Punjab Chief Minister - Who is he?

Follow us on Image Source : @CHARANJITCHANNI Charanjit Singh Channi (L) to be new Punjab Chief Minister.

Punjab Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will be the next Chief Minister of the state, senior party leader and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat tweeted on Sunday. The decision has come a day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of CM following repeated humiliation amid power tussle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab,” AICC general secretary Harish Rawat said his tweet.

It is learnt that the new-appointed leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) is meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake claim to form the new government.

Who is Charanjit Singh Channi?

Charanjit Singh Channi, 48, a Dalit cabinet minister, has also been Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly during the Parkash Singh Badal-led Akali-BJP government.

Channi, who was the Technical Educational and Industrial Training Minister in the Amarinder Singh, was, for quite some time, a hard critic of the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

He is considered to be a close aide of Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress Legislature Party unanimously decided that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will take the final call on who will be the next Punjab Chief Minister.

Political situation in Punjab took a drastic turn when Captain after resigning from the CM's post launched a no holds barred attack against state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu terming him incompetent.

Amarinder Singh said he will oppose Sidhu's name for next chief minister since he had relations with Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Army Chief Bajwa and would be a threat to the national security.

ALSO READ | Who is Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, frontrunner for Punjab CM's post

Latest India News