Punjab: Woman shot dead for consuming liquor in Patiala gurdwara

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Punjab: Woman shot dead for consuming liquor

Patiala: A 32-year-old woman was shot dead in Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala district of Punjab for allegedly consuming liquor, police said today (May 15). A man was als injured in the shooting. The accused who fired the shots has been arrested.

According to Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police, Varun Sharma, the deceased woman, Parminder Kaur (32), was allegedly consuming liquor near the "sarovar" (holy water tank) of Dukhniwarn Sahib gurdwara on Sunday evening.

'Kaur was shot multiple times'

She was spotted by a sangat and they decided to take her to the manager's office, when a man opened fire. A resident of Urban Estate Phase I, the 32-year-old woman was shot multiple times by one Nirmaljit Singh, a regular visitor of the gurdwara.

"Parminder Kaur was having liquor near the sarovar of Gurdwara Dukhniwarn Sahib. When the sangat noticed this, they decided to take her to the manager's office. However, one person, Nirmaljeet Singh Saini, present there shot her in a fit of anger," Sharma said. "Saini fired five rounds at the woman with his 32-bore licenced revolver," an official statement said.

'Man injured is in stable condition'

Kaur was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors, police said. Sources said, a man injured in the incident was hospitalised. He is stated to be in a stable condition.

Police have arrested the accused who is a property dealer and has no criminal background, officials said. "Prima facie it seems the accused's religious sentiments were hurt and he shot at the woman, killing her on the spot," a police official told the media. Further details were awaited.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Rajasthan: 1 shot dead, another hurt in group clash in Ajmer

Also Read: Delhi class 12 student, who left home after exam result, found dead in drain

Latest India News