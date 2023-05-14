Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Rajasthan: 1 shot dead, another hurt in group clash in Ajmer

Rajasthan: A fresh clash broke out in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Saturday night where a man was shot dead and another was reported injured in a cross-firing between two groups. The police informed that three people; Jatin Jat, Bhag Chand Jat and Rajesh had gone for dinner at a restaurant on Saturday night when three to four men had a quarrel with them.

As per the police, some of them opened fire in which Jatin suffered bullet injuries in a roadside restaurant. In retaliation, they also fired in which one person named Karan Singh Rajput (25) died.

The Arai Station House Officer (SHO) Guman Singh later informed that Rajput's body was handed over to his family on Sunday after the post-mortem.

As of now, no arrest has been made, the SHO added.

