Maharashtra: 1 dead, 25 arrested after violent clash between two groups in Akola; Sec 144 imposed

Akola: A violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area of Akola in Maharashtra on Saturday evening during which several vehicles were vandalized and set on fire. The clashes and violence took place between two groups in Akola last night at around 1 am because of an Instagram post.

The minor dispute over a controversial post shared on social media escalated into violence. The video of which has went viral on social media. In a video, it can be seen that two groups are pelting stones at each other and engaged in a clash.

1 killed 25 arrested

A woman had died in a clash and the FIR has been registered against 120 people of which 25 people have been arrested so far. They have been arrested on charges of inciting riots and disturbing the peace.

A controversial post was made regarding the prophet of a community after which violence increased. The post was deleted but both groups started arguing and the matter reached a clash. During the violence, around 8 to 10 bikes were set on fire, along with fierce stone pelting. The police had to use force to bring the situation under control. However, no police personnel were injured during the clash.

Section 144 imposed

Section-144 has been imposed amid tension in the area. Giving information about the incident, Akola Collector Neema Arora said that Section 144 has been imposed in the city after the violence between two groups.

‘Situation currently under control’

At present the situation is under control. The search for the rest of the rioters is going on on the basis of CCTV footage and witnesses. An additional police force has been deployed at the spot.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ghuge said the situation in the city was under control. Section 144 has been imposed in Akola city following the order of Collector Neema Arora.

Notably, this is the second such incident reported in Akola. A few days ago, there was a violent clash between two groups in Shankar Nagar locality of the Akot File area.

