Maharashtra: Stones pelted, vehicles torched as clashes break out in Kiradpur, Jalgaon

Maharashtra : Stones were pelted and vehicles were set ablaze as two groups clashed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area on Wednesday night while a similar incident took place in Jalgaon where clashes erupted after over loud music outside a mosque while Namaz was ongoing.

According to police, the clash in Kiradpura broke out on the intervening night of March 29 and 30.

Speaking about the incident, Commissioner of Police (CP) of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Nikhil Gupta said "Stones were pelted, and some private and police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful," Gupta said.

He further said that police will take strict action against the miscreants.

Clash over the loud music outside mosque

Two groups clashed in Jalgaon over the issue of loud music being played just outside a mosque during Namaz prayers. According to the police, 45 people have been arrested so far after two FIRs were filed relating to the incident.

Several people took out Dindi Yatra in Jalgaon on Tuesday, which was supposed to head to Saptashringi Garh. When the yatra was passing through Palthi village, unknown miscreants threw stones at them, after which the people involved in the yatra became furious and vandalism occurred. Three private vehicles were vandalised. Other than this, a police jeep was torched while three people sustained injuries. However, the situation is under control now. M Rajkumar, Superintendent of Police of Jalgaon said, "The present situation is peaceful and is under control in the area."

Earlier, clashes broke out in West Bengal's Kolkata after several protesters clashed with police personnel over the death of a seven-year-old girl. Several potesters hit the streets of Kolkata's Tiljala area, and vandalised public and private properties by setting them on fire.

