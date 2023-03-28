Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Kolkata: 7-year-old's body found inside bag; locals torch vehicles, clash with police personnel

The body of a seven-year-old girl was found in a jute bag in Kolkata’s Tiljala area causing locals to block roads and railway tracks and vandalise police vehicles on Monday. The girl was allegedly killed after being sexually assaulted by one of her neigbours.

The girl, a resident of Kustia's Shri Dhar Roy Road, was missing since Sunday morning and after an extensive search, policemen found her body in one of the flats in an apartment block in the locality, the police said. The flat owner was arrested and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

People take to streets in protest

Violence broke out in West Bengal's Kolkata on Monday after several protesters clashed with police personnel. The group of protesters hit the streets of Kolkata's Tiljala area, and vandalised public and private properties by setting them on fire.

Three persons including a woman have been detained for their alleged involvement in the vandalism, a police officer said. Demanding release of the detained persons, local people on Monday morning put up blockades on the roads of Tiljala area. The uniformed personnel fired tear gas at the angry protestors. In the afternoon, they blockaded the key EM Bypass and railway tracks in the South Sealdah section disrupting road traffic and train services.

Responding to the incident, Subhankar Bhattacharya, Deputy Commissioner, South East Division said that the situation is peaceful now. "Yesterday, we received a complaint about a 7-year-old girl gone missing near Tiljala Police Station. During the search, the body of the girl was found inside a jute bag in a house in an apartment complex. Accused Alok Kumar was arrested immediately after. He has been remanded to police custody. He said that later some people started stone pelting, and two people have been arrested in this regard. "Situation is peaceful, Sec 144 not imposed," he added.

