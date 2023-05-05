Follow us on Image Source : PTI Northeast Frontier Railway stops all Manipur-bound trains in view of violent clashes

Manipur Violence: In view of the violence that erupted in the Manipur, the Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to stop all trains entering the state till the situation is improved. Following the law and order situation in the state, the Northeast Frontier Railway has stopped all Manipur-bound trains. Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway reiterated that the decision comes after the state government advised to stop train movement in Manipur.

No trains are entering the state

"No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement," said Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway to ANI.

Clashes in Manipur

Violent clashes broke out at various places in Manipur during the course of a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called May 3 by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur (ATSUM). Thousands of tribals turned up for the march to oppose the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. However, as a last resort to control the situation amid spiralling violence, the Manipur government has issued "shoot-at-sight orders".

The march was organised by tribals who account for about 40 per cent of the state’s population after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.

All efforts are underway to restore normalcy

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi was brought under control and it is stable. "All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal & Churachandpur. The precautionary build-up of additional troops in Manipur continued. Additional columns were also re-deployed from Nagaland. In addition, Indian Air Force will be undertaking flying operations to induct additional Indian Army columns commencing tonight from Guwahati and Tezpur," said Army.

ALSO READ | Manipur violence: State govt orders for ‘shoot at sight’, Amit Shah reviews situation | 10 POINTS

ALSO READ | Manipur violence: Govt issues shoot at sight orders in violence-hit state

Latest India News