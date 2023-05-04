Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur violence: State govt orders for ‘shoot at sight’, Amit Shah reviews situation | 10 POINTS

Manipur violence: Violent clashes broke out at various places in Manipur during the course of a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called May 3 by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur (ATSUM). Thousands of tribals turned up for the march to oppose the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. However, as a last resort to control the situation amid spiralling violence, the Manipur government has issued "shoot-at-sight orders". The march was organised by tribals who account for about 40 per cent of the state’s population after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi was brought under control and it is stable. "All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal & Churachandpur. The precautionary build-up of additional troops in Manipur continued. Additional columns were also re-deployed from Nagaland. In addition, Indian Air Force will be undertaking flying operations to induct additional Indian Army columns commencing tonight from Guwahati and Tezpur," said Army.

Indian Army also said that fake videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of the attack on the Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. The Army also requested all to rely on content through official and verified sources only.

Here are top ten developments so far:

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to contain widespread rioting. More troops are being brought in from Nagaland by road while the IAF is flying in reinforcements from Guwahati and Tezpur. The Manipur government issued a 'shoot at sight' order in extreme cases in the violence-hit state. "Shoot at sight" could be used when persuasion, warning, and reasonable force "have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled," according to the Governor's order. Internet services including mobile internet, have been suspended for five days across the state with immediate effect to prevent disturbance of peace and public order. Manipur government also ordered Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme, BSNL etc to bar broadband and data services. The Manipur government appointed retired IPS officer and former CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh as its security advisor in view of the spiralling violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community in the state. The Indian Police Service officer of the 1986 batch retired from service in September last year. He also headed the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in an additional capacity, as its director general. According to officials, the central government is closely monitoring the situation in Manipur and paramilitary forces are being mobilised from nearby states. The Centre on its part air-lifted teams of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised force to handle riots, for deployment in violence-hit areas of the Northeastern state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held meetings with top functionaries of Manipur and central governments through video conference to review the situation there besides talking to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, as well as with chief ministers Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), Zoramthanga (Mizoram) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam). Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today also called an urgent meeting with officials to discuss about the situation in Manipur and to check on the safety of students of Meghalaya studying in that state. He also directed state government officials to evacuate students of the state studying in various educational institutions in violence-hit Manipur. The Meghalaya government also activated the HELPLINE 1800-345-3644 number for students staying in Manipur and for parents in case of emergencies. The Nagaland government is also keeping a close watch on the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and has opened a helpline for the citizens of the state requiring evacuation from Manipur. Anyone requiring any assistance has been asked to contact State Police Control Room, Kohima through phone number 3702242511, Fax: 0370 2242512 or Mobile/ Whatsapp: 08794833041 or email: spcrkohima@gmail.com and NSDMA helpline numbers: 0370 2381122/0370 2291123. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the situation and urged the prime minister and home minister to take steps to restore peace in the northeastern state. "I am deeply concerned about the situation in Manipur. Politics and elections can wait but our beautiful state of Manipur has to be protected first. I urge PM (Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah (home minister) to take steps to restore peace there. If we burn humanity today, we will cease to be human tomorrow," Banerjee tweeted. More than 9,000 people were rescued and some 5,000 people have been shifted to safe homes in Churachandpur, while 2,000 people each were similarly evacuated in Imphal Valley and the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

(With PTI inputs)

