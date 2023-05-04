Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur violence: Govt issues shoot at sight orders in violence-hit state

As Manipur has been rocked by a wave of violent protests over the ongoing ATSUM’s (All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur) solidarity march, Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued in this violence-bound state.

"Shoot at sight" could be used when persuasion, warning, and reasonable force "have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled," according to the Governor's order.

The Manipur government has authorised all District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates to give shoot at sight orders in outrageous cases by which all types of influence, advance notice, and sensible power had been depleted to control the law and order situations.

Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, carrying Central forces, landed in Imphal earlier this evening.

In accordance with the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973, the notification was issued with the signature of the Commissioner (Home) of the state government.

Over 9,000 people were forced to flee their homes as a result of widespread rioting between tribals and the majority Meitei community in Manipur, which required the deployment of 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles.

A defense spokesperson stated that 14 columns were also kept on standby for deployment in the event that the situation resurfaced.

In addition, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised unit designed to deal with riots, was sent to Manipur's violence-hit areas by the Central Government, which is monitoring the situation there.

The force landed this evening at the Imphal airport, according to sources.

Conflicts broke out on Wednesday which heightened for the time being with counter-assaults being mounted by rival ommunities in retaliation to earlier attacks, after Naga and Kuki tribals coordinated a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to fight moves to give scheduled tribe status to the greater part Metei people group.

