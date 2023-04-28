Manipur violence: Internet shut, Section 144 imposed in Churachandpur after mob sets on fire CM event venue

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Restriction imposed in parts of Manipur

Manipur violence: Manipur government on Friday imposed an internet ban, Section 144 and other restrictions temporarily in Churachandpur District following an arson incident in which mob set an open gym constructed on fire at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka on Thursday. The gym was to be inaugurated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The mob also vandalised the public meeting venue at Sadhbhav Mandap.

What happened on Thursday?

A venue where Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is scheduled to inaugurate an open gym and a sports facility was torched by an unruly mob on Thursday evening. According to reports, the venue where arrangments were made for Chief Minister's event at New Lamka in Churachandpur district, was torched by an unruly mob.

Local police quickly swung into action and dispersed the mob but not before the venue was damaged on Thursday night with hundreds of burning chairs. The agitated mobs managed to partially torched the newly set-up open gym at PT Sports complex at New Lamka which Biren Singh is slated to inaugurate on Friday afternoon, police said. Besides the inauguration of the open gym, Biren is also scheduled to attend another function organised by a local at Sadbhavna Mandap.

The mob attack happened as the Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum called for a total Churachandpur shutdown from 8 am to 4 pm. The Forum claimed that despite the repeated submission of memorandums to the government protesting an ongoing eviction drive to clear reserved forested areas of farmers and other tribal settlers, "the government has shown no sign of willingness or sincerity in addressing the plight of the people."

(With inputs from angencies)

