'My statement was not for...': Kharge expresses regret over his 'poisonous snake' remark against PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kharge expresses regret over his 'poisonous snake' remark against PM Modi

Kharge's remark on Modi: Hours after making a derogatory comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a U-turn from his "poisonous snake" remark at a poll rally in Karnataka. Clarifying over the matter, 80-year-old Kharge said that his intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings and the "statement was not for PM Modi, but for the ideology he represents".

Clarification by Congress president

"My intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings, if knowingly or unknowingly someone's feelings were hurt, it was never my intention," Kharge said in a series of tweets in Hindi. "BJP's ideology is divisive, disharmonious, full of hatred and prejudice towards the poor and Dalits. I discussed this politics of hatred and malice. My statement was neither for PM Modi personally nor for any other person, but for the ideology he represents," he added.

Further, the Congress president went on to say that his fight with PM Modi is not personal and that it's an ideological battle. My intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings and if knowingly or unknowingly someone's feelings were hurt, then it was never my intention and nor has it been the conduct of my long political life," Kharge remarked.

'I don't make fun of individuals'

Kharge also said he has always followed the norms and traditions of politics towards friends and opponents and will do so till the last breath of his life. "I don't make fun of individuals and their problems like people in high positions because I have also seen and suffered the pain and suffering of the poor and downtrodden," he wrote on Twitter.

"For five decades, I have always been opposed to the divisive ideology of the BJP and the RSS and their leaders. My political fight was, is and will always be against his politics," the Congress chief added.

Notably, Kharge had drawn the BJP's flak after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a poisonous snake while addressing a poll rally at Ron in the Gadag district of Karnataka. "...don't make a mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake... If you say, 'no, it's not poisonous...let's lick it and find out...' Don't go to lick it...If you lick, you die,” he allegedly said while speaking in Kannada.

Kharge draws BJP's ire for his comment

Several BJP leaders including Union ministers have attacked the Congress chief for his remark, saying this shows the party's mindset and desperation. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took to Twitter to lambast the Congress leader. "President of Congress Shri. Mallikarjun Kharge says, 'Modi is like a poisonous snake'.

Shocking that Kharge ji, also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha speaks so about the PM. He is now trying to wriggle out. Hate is what is coming out. Kharge ji should apologise," she added.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

It should be mentioned here that political parties are indulged in a high-octane election campaign to woo voters in poll-bound Karnataka. The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies)