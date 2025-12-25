Maharashtra municipal corporation elections: Congress, BJP to hold key meetings today to finalise candidates Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are moving towards finalising their candidate lists for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, with key meetings scheduled today.

Mumbai:

The Congress party is expected to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra municipal corporation elections at a key meeting in Mumbai today, party sources said.

The party’s state president Harshvardhan Sapkal has called all city unit presidents and assembly constituency in charges to Mumbai for the meeting. A meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Committee has also been convened in the city, where the candidate lists for various municipal corporations will be discussed and finalised.

According to sources, Congress presidents from different cities, members of local core committees and representatives of the parliamentary committee will present proposed candidate names based on ward demarcations. The final list will be prepared after detailed deliberations on each ward.

Party sources said Sapkal has scheduled a meeting at 10.30 am in Mumbai with city presidents, including Nagpur city Congress president Vikas Thakre, and assembly in charges. It has been conveyed that loyal and honest party workers will be given priority in ticket distribution, a move that reportedly has broad consensus among local leaders.

The meeting is expected to finalise the names of most probable candidates. However, wards where there are complications or disagreements are likely to be kept on hold. For the remaining wards, the parliamentary committee is expected to hand over the approved list of candidates to city presidents, including Vikas Thakre, sources added.

BJP core group meeting in Nagpur

The Bharatiya Janata Party has convened a core group meeting at its divisional office in Nagpur on Wednesday to give final shape to the candidate selection process for municipal corporation elections across Vidarbha, including Nagpur.

The meeting will focus on discussions related to candidates for the Nagpur, Chandrapur, Akola and Amravati municipal corporations, party sources said.

According to the information available, the deliberations will take place in the presence of Maharashtra BJP election in charge Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The core group is expected to review names, assess local feedback and move towards finalising the party’s candidates for the upcoming civic polls in the region.

