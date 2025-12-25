Advertisement
  3. Maharashtra municipal corporation polls: BJP, Cong to hold key meetings today; AIMIM announces 11 candidates

Maharashtra municipal corporation polls 2025 LIVE Updates: Following the success of the Mahayuti in nagar panchayat and municipal council elections, the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena have finalised the seat-sharing on 200 seats and talks are underway for the remaining 27.

From left to right -- Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar and Balasaheb Thorat. Image Source : PTI
Mumbai:

The political activity has intensified in Maharashtra ahead of elections to the municipal corporations for which the polling will take place on January 15. Following the success of the Mahayuti in nagar panchayat and municipal council elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena have finalised the seat-sharing on 200 seats and talks are underway for the remaining 27. The ruling alliance would be looking to repeat their performance in the municipal corporations elections. 

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have announced an alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The Thackeray brothers have made a reunion after two decades, marking a significant shift in the state's politics. However, the Congress is against an alliance with the MNS, which is why it is looking for a coalition with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA).

 

Live updates :Maharashtra municipal corporation polls 2025

  • 11:53 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What are the dates for municipal corporation elections?

    The polling for the municipal corporation elections, including the BMC, will take place on January 15 and the counting of votes will be held on January 16.

  • 11:33 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    AAP declares star campaigners for BMC elections

    Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also declared a list of 20 star campaigners for the upcoming BMC elections.

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BMC polls: Shiv Sena releases list of 40 star campaigners; actor Govinda among key names

    The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has released its list of 40 star campaigners for the civic polls. The list features a mix of senior party leaders and well-known faces, adding a dash of glamour to the campaign. Bollywood actor and former MP Govinda Ahuja has been named among the party’s star campaigners. Click here to read more.

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Thackeray brothers' reunion

    Following days of deliberations and discussions, the Thackeray formally announced an alliance on Wednesday for the BMC elections, with Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray sharing a dais and in Mumbai. Take a look at their video here:

  • 10:54 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    No surprise: BJP leader on Thackeray brothers' reunion

    Telangana BJP President K Ramchander Rao has said that the reunion of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray is not a surprise to anyone and asserted that the BJP will win the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra.

    "Whatever may be the political situation in the country, everyone has seen that the BJP is growing everywhere. That is the reason why some political forces are realigning themselves. There is no surprise that the splinter groups of Uddhav Thackeray and family members would like to come together to fight the BJP," he told news agency ANI.

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress, BJP to hold key meetings today to finalise candidates

    The Congress party is expected to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra municipal corporation elections at a key meeting in Mumbai today, party sources said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also convened a core group meeting at its divisional office in Nagpur on Wednesday to give final shape to the candidate selection process for municipal corporation elections across Vidarbha. Click here to read more.

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Will Congress announce candidates today?

    It is expected that the Congress may announce some of its candidates for the municipal corporation elections on Thursday following its high-level meeting in Mumbai.

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP's key meeting in Nagpur

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also hold a key meeting in Nagpur on Thursday to finalise its candidates for the municipal corporation elections.

     

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NCP reunion?

    A meeting was held between Ajit Pawar's NCP and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP recently about a possible alliance. The meeting was attended by senior leaders of both parties, but sources have said that a decision regarding seat-sharing will be taken by Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule.

     

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress to hold key meeting today

    The Congress will hold a key meeting at 11 am in Mumbai's Dadar on Thursday, discussing about possible alliances and candidates' list. The meeting will be attended by Harshvardhan Sapkal, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, and other senior leaders.

     

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    AIMIM announces 11 candidates

    Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced 11 candidates, eight from Aurangabad and three from Jalna, for the elections to the municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

    India Tv - AIMIM has announced 11 candidates for Maharashtra municipal corporation elections.
    (Image Source : REPORTER)AIMIM has announced 11 candidates for Maharashtra municipal corporation elections.

