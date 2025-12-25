Live Maharashtra municipal corporation polls: BJP, Cong to hold key meetings today; AIMIM announces 11 candidates Maharashtra municipal corporation polls 2025 LIVE Updates: Following the success of the Mahayuti in nagar panchayat and municipal council elections, the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena have finalised the seat-sharing on 200 seats and talks are underway for the remaining 27.

The political activity has intensified in Maharashtra ahead of elections to the municipal corporations for which the polling will take place on January 15. Following the success of the Mahayuti in nagar panchayat and municipal council elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena have finalised the seat-sharing on 200 seats and talks are underway for the remaining 27. The ruling alliance would be looking to repeat their performance in the municipal corporations elections.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have announced an alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The Thackeray brothers have made a reunion after two decades, marking a significant shift in the state's politics. However, the Congress is against an alliance with the MNS, which is why it is looking for a coalition with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA).