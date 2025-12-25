Steve Smith to return as Australia captain in Boxing Day Test vs England? Veteran shares fitness update Steve Smith has confirmed that he is fit to play the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The veteran will also lead the side as regular captain Pat Cummins is ruled out for the remainder of the series. Australia lead Ashes 3-0.

Melbourne:

Senior Australia batter Steve Smith has confirmed his availability for the Boxing Day Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 36-year-old missed the third Test in Adelaide, owing to a problem with his vertigo, which made it difficult to track the ball properly and he also felt dizzy while batting.

Smith confirmed that he has recovered well but was disappointed to miss the Adelaide Test, as he felt the wicket offered great assistance to the batters. He called it the right decision to miss out on the third Test and was also happy to see Usman Khawaja capitalising on his expense, scoring 82 and 40 in both innings of the Test.

“I had a few bad days before the (Adelaide) Test and the first couple of days of the (match until) all my vestibular stuff settled down. It was a shame to miss that one, it looked like a pretty nice wicket for batting. I was watching in the hotel those first two days and wished I could have been out there, but it was the right call at that stage (because) I was struggling. (It was) fortunate that Usman was able to come in and play the way he did … in that first innings,” Smith said in the press conference.

Smith to continue as captain

Meanwhile, it is also confirmed that Smith will lead Australia in the remainder of the Ashes. He was in charge of the side when Pat Cummins was unavailable due to lumbar stress. As Cummins returned to the scheme of things in Adelaide, Smith had to sit out due to his injury. Now, the regular Australia captain, Cummins, has opted out of the remainder of the series to safeguard his body, especially as the host has already secured the Ashes.

So, in Cummins’ absence, Smith will continue to lead the team and will hope to whitewash England at home.