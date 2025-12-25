Karnataka: Over 10 charred to death as private bus catches fire after collision with truck in Chitradurga Karnataka bus accident: The accident also left nine people injured who have been admitted to hospitals in Hiriyur and Chitradurga. Officials, who have arrived at the spot for the rescue operation, suspect that the death count may rise.

Bengaluru:

More than 10 people were charred to death after a private bus caught fire following a collision with a lorry near the Gorlathu village in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Thursday morning. According to initial reports, the lorry crashed into the bus on the National Highway 48, leading to the accident.

The accident also left nine people injured who have been admitted to hospitals in Hiriyur and Chitradurga. Officials, who have arrived at the spot for the rescue operation, suspect that the death count may rise.

The bus was travelling to Shivamogga from Bengaluru and it belonged to a private service named Sea Bird.

Initial reports suggest that the accident, which happened under the jurisdiction of the Hiriyur rural police station, happened due to the negligence of the lorry driver. The lorry had crossed the divider and crashed into the bus, which resulted in a fire that claimed over 10 lives.

More details awaited