Manipur violence: Total curfew in Churachandpur till further orders as situation remains grim in region

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/INDIA TV Manipur violence: Total curfew in Churachandpur till further orders as the situation remains grim in the region

Curfew in Manipur: A complete curfew has been imposed in violence-hit Churachandpur in Manipur as the situation continues to remain grim in the region. The district administration of Churachandpur issued a statement on Wednesday, stating a total public curfew has been imposed with immediate effect until further orders.

It has been imposed under the revenue jurisdiction of the Churachandpur district, particularly in Kangval, Tuibong and Chaurachandpur sub-divisions.

Churachandpur district administration releases statement

"A report has been received from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur that there is a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and properties within the revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur District. It is desirable that any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human lives and properties should be Immediately prevented," the statement read.

"It is considered that movement of any person outside their residences is considered likely to cause a bread) of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and properties," the statement further added.

ALSO READ: Manipur violence: Internet shut, Section 144 imposed in Churachandpur after mob sets on fire CM event venue

Range Forest Officer's office building torched

This comes after a night curfew was imposed in the district on April 29. Earlier last week, a group of people torched the office building of the Range Forest Officer in Tuibong area, and several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Public property worth lakhs was reportedly destroyed and official documents were burnt in the blaze, a police officer said.

Clashes erupt between protesters

Earlier on April 28, clashes broke out between protestors and police at Sadbhavna Mandap in New Lamka in Churachandpur district, the venue where Chief Minister N Biren Singh was scheduled to address a public meeting, police said.

According to reports, large-scale protests and vandalism really started on April 27 when a protesting mob had attacked the venue of the chief minister’s planned function and set fire to about 100 chairs and other equipment.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News