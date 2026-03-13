'Iran has not closed Strait of Hormuz, some ships passing through': Supreme Leader's India representative

New Delhi:

The Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader to India on Friday offered a silver lining to India amid the West Asia conflict, saying that Tehran has not closed the Strait of Hormuz and that some ships are still passing through but problems persist in the passage due to the conflict.

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said Iran never wanted the strait to be blocked and "some ships are still passing".

He added that world leaders should pressure US President Donald Trump to stop the war against his country, as people are suffering because of the rise in oil prices.

"Iran has not closed the Strait. It remains open; however, due to current conditions and circumstances, ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz. Otherwise, Iran never wanted the Strait to be closed or blocked. Some (ships) are still passing through," he said.

Iranian envoy on evacuating Indians from conflict-hit region

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali said, "because India is our friend. You will see it within two or three hours. We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region."

On PM Modi's conversation with Iran President

Fathali said the two leaders had a good conversation yesterday, and both believe in trying their best for a resolution to the war.

"They had a good conversation. Modi and Pezeshkian believe that they should try their best. We have announced several times that we do not want war, but we are ready for it if necessary. We have re-entered negotiations with the United States. Unfortunately, those negotiations were disturbed and destroyed at the table. Now we say to all governments: Iran does not want war, but Iran is ready for it," he added.

US-Iran conflict

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, has seen fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other.

The situation escalated after the killing of Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries and Israel, disrupting key waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. The conflict in West Asia has now entered its 13th day.